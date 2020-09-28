SUNNYSIDE — David Golden of Sunnyside and Ray Perez of Grandview are the top winners in week two of the Sunnyside Sun’s 47th annual Football Forecast Contest.
Golden came in first for the $50 cash prize and Perez earned a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun in second place.
Both contestants scored a perfect 10 points. The tie-breaker game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in a 23-23 tie on Sunday. All participants received a free point. The tiebreaker combined score was 46 points to win, Golden wrote 47 and Perez 48, putting Golden in first place for the one closest to the tiebreaker combined score.
Right behind the two winners were Gilbert Briones of Sunnyside and Mike Weber of The Dalles, Oregon, both scoring nine correct games and a combined tiebreaker score of 47. Briones missed the New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers game. Weber missed the San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants game.
