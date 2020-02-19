GRANGER — Taking every season in stride, one year at a time, Sunnyside Christian High School boys’ varsity basketball coach Dean Wagenaar earned his 500th win and became the state’s 20th coach to achieve the milestone during a 72-22 win against Lyle-Wishram, Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Stringing together an average of more than 21 victories over the course of his 24-year career, Wagenaar’s commitment for basketball and the memories created both on and off the court has endured.
“I had a tremendous passion for basketball as a player. I loved the game,” coach warmly reflected while admitting that he was a pretty good player on the Dordt College men’s team. “I didn’t intend to coach, that was not necessarily a passion of mine.”
When he began his academic career at the school in August of 1989, Wagenaar was asked to coach the JV boys’ basketball squad and join the varsity team as an assistant under Bob Rip. He spent five years in that role with the school winning their first-ever State title in 1992.
During that time, he also started the baseball program and coached varsity for four years. After Rip resigned as head coach, Wagenaar took over in 1994.
Eight seasons later, Sunnyside Christian returned home from Spokane with their second State championship, Wagenaar’s first as head coach. In 2005, he earned his second State trophy, establishing himself as a prominent hardwood mentor.
From 2007 to 2011, his Knights’ teams went on a five-year ‘B’ State tournament run, winning another four championships. Along the way, he was able to have his eldest son Trevor play for him while sharing in two State titles together.
Coinciding with his son’s graduation in 2012, SCHS Principal Wagenaar happily retired with an overall record of 374-91, accumulating 13 league titles and 11 District championships.
He wanted to sit on the front porch with his feet up, listening to the wind blow through the arbor of trees while watching the vibrant leaves fall from the branches.
For almost two years, he was happily retired, until his second son Luke was about to become a freshman. The former administrator, teacher and coach once again pledged his devotion to guide a new group of student-athletes.
“I made a commitment to coach them for four years. And then ended up doing last year as well with that group,” he explained, reprising his sideline and campus leadership roles in 2014.
In 2017 to 2019, the Knights went back-to-back-to-back, three-peating as State champions, an iconic accomplishment for both the school’s rich basketball tradition and Wagenaar’s coaching legacy.
“I never intended to coach this long. In fact, I had no intention whatsoever,” coach revealed. “You go one year at a time. And when you’re in it, you want to do it as well as you can. And that of course is defined differently by parents and by players.”
And now his youngest son Cole is a freshman on this season’s 12-8 team.
Wagenaar acknowledged the kids which genuinely value the tough lessons learned on the hardcourt, enjoy keeping up with him about what’s going on at the school.
“There’s been an incredible amount of memories throughout the 500 plus wins. Wow! A lot of good memories during the regular season. A ton of great memories during the post season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.