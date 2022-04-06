WALLA WALLA — The Sunnyside Christian baseball team traveled to Walla Walla to face off against the DeSales Leprechauns in a doubleheader on Thursday, March 31.
The No.2 ranked Knights were faced with a tough match as DeSales is undefeated so far this season as is ranked at the top of the 1B Southeast division.
Sunnyside Christian gave it their all from the beginning of the match till the end of both games.
Game one of the doubleheader was lost but not so easily considering the Knights held them to just five runs till the sixth inning when the Leprechauns scored six more runs. The game eventually ended with a score of 11-1 with Aiden Andringa being the only hit in the first game for Sunnyside Christian.
Game two was lost by the Knights as the finishing score was 23-3. Matt Roedel of the Knights ended up going 2-2 with a double and two runs batted in.
These two matches bring Sunnyside Christian High to a record of 4 wins and 4 losses.
The Knights will be hosting the Kittitas Secondary School Coyotes for a home game at 4 p.m. on April 12.
