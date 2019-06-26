GRANDVIEW — Helping to support a variety of local youth programs, five 4-person teams teed off for a flying 18 holes of targeted fun during the Fifth annual Grandview Rotary Disc Golf Scramble at Dykstra Park this past Saturday morning.
“I played in the first tournament, and our team won. It was a lot of fun,” Rotary Club member Tom Miller exclaimed.
The event featured players of all levels as teams competed for the $200 first, $100 second and $40 third place awards. Holes were sponsored by $100 advertisement sign or a friend of the tournament.
Everyone received a participatory ribbon, raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the donated prizes and barbecued hot dog lunch.
Miller said the idea to host a disc tournament started when the club used to sponsor a fundraising golf tournament, which was expensive and difficult to arrange. Most of the funds generated went back to the golf course.
“Here, it’s more open for family recreation and for fun. It’s more open, and it’s better for our group to be able to accommodate the event,” Miller added.
Golfers rolled in their bags of discs and registered with Rotary Club President Darren Still, who will be participating on a team that checked out discs from the Parks and Recreation Department.
He noted that his team plans on having a good time out on the 18-hole regulation disc golf course.
“We have to get more people out here on the course. Anytime we can get out here to play, I’ll do it for fun,” pro team captain Jose Licano stated.
“I like the course. A lot of it is wide open, but it’s challenging enough. We’ve got 18 holes now. It’s a good place to play and practice.”
This park is located on South Euclid Road and also includes a 1.25-mile walking path, Rotary picnic shelter and playground equipment. Discs are available for check-out by calling 509-882-9219.
