MOSES LAKE — In their quest to secure one of two Big 9 bids to state this season, the Grizzlies opened up the three-way tie breaker game series against Eastmont on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m., Lions Field in Moses Lake.
The tie breaker format featured two, 10-minute halves with a 10-minutes intermission in between. The winner would secure a tournament invitation while the loser played Wenatchee for the final playoff berth. The team pairings were determined by a coin flip following Thursday night’s regular season ending game.
Sunnyside defeated Eastmont 29-28 at Clem Senn Field on Friday, Oct. 18, after a blocked field goal attempt to end the game. The Grizzlies came in with a four game winning record before entering Saturday’s game.
Both teams’ defenses flexed their grit as the offenses played to a 0-0 tie in the first half. With 7:56 remaining in the second half, Sunnyside was held on a fourth down at their own 45-yard line and Eastmont took over on downs.
The Grizzlies’ defense rose to the occasion and stopped the Wildcats on a fourth and three at Sunnyside’s 19 yard-line. Eastmont punched through a 35-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 4:13 remaining in the game.
The Grizzlies had one more offensive possession. Facing a fourth and two from their own 36-yard line, the running attack was tripped up short of the first down as Eastmont took over with 2:37 left. The Wildcats were able to run out the clock and win a state tournament bid.
SHS senior running back Arturo Fernandez suffered a sprained ankle and sophomore linebacker Myles Newhouse was also injured in the game. Both were unable to go against Wenatchee.
