The Sunnyside Grizzlies Soccer Team were up against the Eastmont Wildcats when they lost 2-1 on Tuesday night, March 29.
The Grizzlies were on a four-win streak with hopes to make it a fifth when their plans were halted by the Eastmont offense.
The first half went in the way of the Wildcats with two goals scored by the away team and the Grizzlies lacking behind.
With their team down by two, David Ochoa stepped up with the help of his teammates to score in the second half.
Although the Grizzlies were able to outshoot Eastmont 11 to 5 with shots on goal, the Wildcats came out victorious.
Head coach David Guevara recognizes their mistakes and is ready to grind back on the field after yesterday’s match, “The game was a battle and showed us a few things to work on. We are going to continue to work on finishing our opportunities.”
Sunnyside faces off against the Davis Pirates for the first time this season, Friday, April 1 on their home field at 7 p.m.
