TACOMA — On the eve of his 17th birthday, Eli Barajas has had one sporting goal burning within since the age of five – to be a state wrestling champion like his accomplished brother.
For the past two years at the Mat Classic, the Sunnyside junior has never medaled and his fire to be the best drove him to work even harder this season. He remained after practice to drill with his coaches, teammates and brother Jesse, a two-time state champion.
The 106-pound grappler stood ready with a fierce focus to make his own mat dream a reality. The moment was at hand for him to utilize his knowledge, experience and passion of the sport which embodies his athletic character.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the third-ranked Barajas took a conservative approach into his 4A finals round against No. 1 Collin Jack, a Decatur sophomore. Realizing this was the most important match of his life and competing on the biggest stage, he didn’t want to rush the action and get caught – lose.
With 15 seconds remaining in a scoreless match, Barajas utilized a rare “sit down hip heist” in his arsenal of moves to escape and captured a dramatic 1-0 victory which shocked the thousands of spectators in the Tacoma Dome as they cheered wildly in admiration.
“I know I needed only one point to win. I was down and knew he wasn’t going to be able to turn me. I haven’t been really turned all season or in practice like on my back,” Sunnyside’s 41st state champion confidently acknowledged after his dad bear hugged him as he left mat No. 23.
Barajas said his mindset has changed considerably over the course of the past couple of years, complimenting his almost year-round training regimen.
“He’s a student of the sport,” coach George Paulus clearly explained. “There’s one thing about wrestling but Eli knows how to do a lot of stuff. He’s accomplished in many phases of the sport. And a couple of them that suit him really well which is leg riding. He’s pretty nimble and very athletic, and also acrobatic. He’s developed a skill set that enables him to be a very good grappler.”
