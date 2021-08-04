Registration for fall sports is now open to seventh and eighth grade students at Harrison Middle School.
Students need to have a current physical exam on file at the middle school to participate in the athletics program.
Another requirement is to create an ID with www.familyid.com, if they do not already have one.
