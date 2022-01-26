Track and Field
With the start of spring sports coming at the end of February, Sunnyside High School has a familiar face at the helm of Grizzlies track and field program.
Jeff White, current Head Cross Country Coach, has been named as the new Head Track and Field Coach.
“We are excited to have Jeff bring his experience as a track and field athlete as well as many years of coaching,” said Dave Martinez, SHS Director of Student Life & Athletics.
White started coaching track at SHS in 2016 when he was hired as the distance coach by Coach Dustin Crowe.
When Coach Crowe was unable to come to come to come to practice due to his health at the beginning of last season, White ran the team alongside the other assistant coaches.
White talked with the other assistant coaches about the head coach position. “I tried talking each of them into taking the Head Coach position, but they each shot me down and told me to do it,” he said. “They are trusting me to be the same guy that Coach Crowe hired six years ago to coach the distance kids, but now do a bit more for everyone.”
Looking forward to the upcoming season White said, “We have a number of transitions and challenges that will make for an interesting season.”
Football
Coming this fall the Sunnyside High School program will have a new Head Coach, Marshall Lobbestael.
“We are excited to have a coach with a resume like Marshall's take over the program. He brings experience as a Division 1 Quarterback and many years of coaching.”
Marshall Lobbestael is a 2011 graduate from Washington State University where he played college football.
He has been an assistant football coach to his brother John Lobbestael.
John Lobbestael was the head football coach from 2015 to 2021, taking over for Coach Mark Marro.
“I don't have plans to coach anything. My son is getting to the age where I would like to help coach him or be at whatever he gets into,” he said.
“We are grateful for the job John has done for our program. He has completely turned the program around,” said Dave Martinez, SHS Director of Student Life & Athletics.
“I am excited for Marshall being in charge of the program going forward. I think he will bring a renewed energy to the program that coaches and players will respond well to,” said John Lobbestael.
“I'm grateful and excited for the opportunity to continue the hard work and culture that has been established as the standard for football at SHS. Go Grizz,” Marshall Lobbestael added.
