GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Football Booster Club has a couple of fundraisers this month.
This coming Saturday, June 15, will be a car wash at Lower Valley Credit Union, 1019 W. Wine Country Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sales of Tri-City Fire Arena Football tickets for that night’s 7 p.m. game at Toyota Center in Kennewick are also underway.
To purchase tickets for the 7 p.m. game, there will be some available at the car wash or call Esmeralda O’Leary at 509-438-3067 or Tammy Parrish at 509-830-0056.
The Boosters are also selling coupon books, which offer discounts at local businesses.
On Saturday, June 29, there will be a golf tournament at Black Rock Golf Course with a shotgun start at 8 p.m.
The tournament is a 4-man scramble format.
Call O’Leary or Parrish for further information regarding any of these fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.