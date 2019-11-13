Krysten Leyendekker of Grandview was the clear winner in last week’s Sunnyside Sun’s Week 10 game. Leyendekker was 10 for 10 in predicting game winner. One her heels in second place was Cristina Zavala of Sunnyside with 9 correct picks.
Congratulations to both winners!
Leyendekker will receive the $50 first place prize and Zavala will receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The tenth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next top week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecaster winners were clear with Ozzie Medina, first, and Ileana Martinez, taking second place.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining two weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m. A complete listing of contest rules is included with the accompanying entry blank.
