GRANDVIEW — Frank Charlton, newly white-coated Doctor of Physical Therapy (PT) knows as well as anyone the power of healing through physical therapy.
As a teen seeking recovery from “assorted sports injuries,” the former long-time baseball pitcher found it was physical therapy and not anything else which addressed the strengthening and healing he needed to resume playing his favorite sport.
The second member of the team of two therapists practicing at the 21-year-old Grandview Therapy Clinic, began his tenure on July 21. Having his first PT job waiting for him as a result of a from a friend of a friend, co-therapist, Dave Bullock, who saw Charlton wearing his white coat on a friend’s Facebook then extended the offer before he finished his schooling.
The husband of Tabatha, whom he shares three young ones, Katelynn, Nolan and Brooklyn, said in a recent interview, “. . . the stress was off,” having the position with clinic consortium co-owner Bullock waiting for him.
Charlton is certified to work in any medical setting, in any physical therapy capacity, but is accruing hours towards a certification in either orthopedics or sports medicine.
Charlton spoke of the importance of addressing the psycho-social aspects of healing.
“Patients have often been through traumatic experiences which bring them to us. The mind impacts how the body heals, so addressing the emotions is as much a part of the treatment plan as the therapy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.