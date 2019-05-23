SUNNYSIDE — SHS seniors Antonio Frausto, Diego Gomez and Enrique Palma, bound together by an on-field brotherhood pledge, will remain united in their collegiate pursuits as they signed their letters of intent to attend Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon and play soccer for the Cardinals on Tuesday, May 7.
“We caught the Sunnyside - Eastmont game early on in the season at Wenatchee and were really impressed with their players. And, we just kept following up with them, and thankfully, everything worked out,” Skagit Valley Head Men’s Soccer Coach Joe Spencer said.
“All three players absolutely fit all of our categories that we were looking for, which was lucky for us.”
According to Spencer, Skagit Valley College is historically the all-time winningest program in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).
There was about a 10-year stretch where the soccer achievements didn’t meet school goals. The program has been going through a progressive rebuilding process where the Cardinals finished 9-9 last season. And, by all accounts, the westside team is on the cusp of returning to prominence.
“I just think there’s some really great players out there on the east side that have a hard time getting seen sometimes, so they’re a little bit under the radar,” the NWAC coach expressed. By the time they come over, they’re hungry. They’re willing to do what it takes. And, plain and simple, they’re good kids.”
He also highlighted one of his school’s strong selling points about being on the west side and believes it’s easier for them to get four-year schools out to see his players, while giving them opportunities to continue to move on and play at a bigger school when they’re done at SKC.
“It’s a privilege that I’m going to be up there with two of my teammates, two of my brothers, and hopefully, like we did here, tear up the league out there as well,” Palma stated.
“I’m happy that my parents and my friends were there (at the signing) to support me. My coaches, people that pulled for me throughout all these years, it felt really good.”
Palma is interested in pursuing a construction management career and almost didn’t play soccer this year because of work.
“I have to thank my manager for giving me the chance to come out and practice and play with the boys,” the goalkeeper acknowledged. “So, what I want to do in Skagit Valley is take my core classes there for two years, and hopefully transfer to a four-year college… whether I’m playing soccer or not.”
Frausto recalled meeting with Cardinal coaches and learning about their interest in his outside defensive abilities, following the team’s first game.
Once he toured the campus, Frausto fell in love with the school and plans to earn an associate degree in welding.
“I’m very excited to be a part of next year’s team. The coaches are great and funny. There’s a good vibe with them. I’m ready,” Frausto declared.
Season-leading scorer Diego Gomez with 9 goals in 12 games had been on Skagit Valley’s radar before moving to Sunnyside, after his last year as a sophomore at Prosser High School.
“I’m planning to play with Skagit for one year and then, get transferred to California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB),” explained Gomez and why he chose not to accept offers from Walla Walla and Columbia Basin College. The versatile forward added that it was too late for him to sign with the Division 1 Roadrunners and SKC was his best option.
“I’ve already went to visit the CSUB campus and everything. Because they watched me last summer, when I was playing for a team in Seattle. So, hopefully, I’ll go to California after the one year,” the center midfielder player voiced.
Gomez arrived from Mexico to live with his uncle in the United States and go to high school and play soccer with a goal of attending college.
Four years ago, he was unable to speak English and had no friends. A lot has changed for him as he prepares to graduate with the intention of studying physical therapy at the university level.
“I am extremely proud of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish, and in taking it to the next level as well,” SHS Co-head coach David Guevara said.
The Grizzlies (9-3,11-4) ended the season as Big 9 Conference champions and earned a home opening bid to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 4A State Soccer Tournament, where they finished as one of the Top 16 teams this season.
There are a couple of other players from the team exploring their options and awaiting to receive scholarship offers. Recently, midfielder Francisco Lagunas signed to take his student-athlete talents to Saint Martin’s University in Lacey.
“The three student-athletes are good quality kids. It’s always a treat to put on signing days, especially when the coaches make the trip out,” SHS Athletic Director Scott Paine noted.
“The last two we’ve done… the coaches have been making the trip down here to be with the kids. They always have something to say from the college, and it’s just a good positive experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.