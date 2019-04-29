GRANDVIEW — Root for your favorite school’s staff members during a volleyball showdown on May 8.
The Grandview High School class of 2020 Boosters is hosting a friendly competition in the high school gym, beginning at 6 p.m.
Staff from each school will take part in the double elimination challenge.
Concessions will be available.
