TOPPENISH — After competing in local rodeo pageants since she was 14, Laramie Gadley, 19, will be competing for the title of 2020 Miss Northwest Professional Rodeo Association at a three-day pageant held in conjunction with the NPRA Finals Sept. 19-21, in Salem, Ore.
“I’m currently serving at the Miss Ketchum Kalf Rodeo Queen in Glenwood,” the University of Montana-Western sophomore said. Her other titles include the 2015 Toppenish Jr. Rodeo Queen and the 2017 Wiley City Rodeo Queen.
Gadley, a 2018 Zillah High School graduate, planned to be in Pendleton, Ore., for the Pendleton Round-up Rodeo Sept. 13-15, before heading to the NPRA pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.