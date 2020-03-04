SUNNYSIDE — Senior Patrick Gallagher signed his letter of intent to play linebacker at the University of Puget Sound while studying pre-medical education at the Tacoma campus on Monday, March 2.
“I don’t know where I’d be without Grizzly football,” Gallagher insightfully conveyed while talking about all the close friends he’s made since arriving just prior to high school from Alabama. “It made me grow while realizing who I am and what I can be.”
He credits coach John Lobbestael and the entire staff, along with his teammates for creating an atmosphere of acceptance and support which he acknowledged their unwavering support in helping him get through a difficult period earlier in the school year.
“I am really happy he’s going to continue to get an opportunity to play and study,” coach stated. “Patrick’s potential is big and am so excited for him and his family.”
The Division 3 athlete will have to keep proving his gridiron talents in order to earn an annual roster spot and remain on the field as a Logger. Gallagher confirmed he’s ready for the upcoming athletic and academic challenges that await him and looks forward to being close to home.
Since October 2018, Gallagher has been an intern at Astria Sunnyside while enrolled in the Running Start Program at Yakima Valley College. He plans to follow in his family’s medical background and pursue a career as a Neurosurgeon.
