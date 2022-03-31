WENATCHEE — The girl’s golf program participated in the Eastmont Invite at the Rock Island Golf Course Tuesday, March 29.
Nine irons and drivers swung high in Tuesday's game at Eastmont as the girl’s golf team bested their last score by ten strokes scoring a 469 total as a team.
Head coach Ryan Cullen has confidence his team will be able to make yardage down the green. “Our biggest challenge right now is breaking 440,” said Cullen, who knows that with time, his players will be able to make par and more. “I feel like we will get there by the end of April.”
Alyna Ramirez is already on her way by leading the team with a score of 112 strokes.
Cullen says they put in work at practice while always trying their best at matches. He says his coaching style is to help them with their strategy while always keeping a great attitude. “While coaching, all I can do is stay positive and be there for the girls.”
The Sunnyside High School Girl’s Golf Team will be playing at the Three Lakes Golf Course hosted by Wenatchee High School for an away game on Monday, April 11.
