Girls golf makes history at districts

WENATCHEE — The Sunnyside High School girl’s golf team participated in the post-season district tournament at Three Lakes Golf Course in Wenatchee on Monday, May 16.
The girls made history after being the first girl’s golf team in Sunnyside to make it to the state level after placing second at districts as a team.
The Grizzlies were led by Alyna Ramirez who shot a game of 111 strokes followed by Mackenzie Chambers with 116, Jessa Hellner-Gomez with 120, Lily Potter with 127, and Hailey Schlosser with a 148.
As a whole, the team shot a score of 474 shutting out Eastmont who posted a score of 476. Winning second in districts effectively cements their participation at state.
Head coach Ryan Cullen says he was gripped with anticipation as final scores were being counted after their encounter with a close match against Eastmont for participation at state, “It was pretty crazy to watch, I was a hot mess waiting for scores to come in to make it official.”
Cullen says the girls have gone through an abundance of preparation to be where they are now.
The girls will be attending state at the Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey from May 23 to May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.