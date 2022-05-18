Girls golf makes history at districts

Left to right, Lily Potter, Jessamyn Hellner-Gomez, Mackenzie Chambers, Coach Ryan Cullen, Alyna Ramirez, and Hailey Schlosser stand at the Three Lakes Golf Course after taking second and making it to state.

 Courtesy of Ryan Cullen

WENATCHEE — The Sunnyside High School girl’s golf team participated in the post-season district tournament at Three Lakes Golf Course in Wenatchee on Monday, May 16.

The girls made history after being the first girl’s golf team in Sunnyside to make it to the state level after placing second at districts as a team.

The Grizzlies were led by Alyna Ramirez who shot a game of 111 strokes followed by Mackenzie Chambers with 116, Jessa Hellner-Gomez with 120, Lily Potter with 127, and Hailey Schlosser with a 148.

As a whole, the team shot a score of 474 shutting out Eastmont who posted a score of 476. Winning second in districts effectively cements their participation at state.

Head coach Ryan Cullen says he was gripped with anticipation as final scores were being counted after their encounter with a close match against Eastmont for participation at state, “It was pretty crazy to watch, I was a hot mess waiting for scores to come in to make it official.”

Cullen says the girls have gone through an abundance of preparation to be where they are now.

The girls will be attending state at the Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey from May 23 to May 25.

Jesse Chavez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 110, or email jchavez@sunnysidesun.com

