The Sunnyside High School girl’s golf varsity competed in the 4A Girls State Golf Championships at the Hawks Prairie Link Golf Course, Tuesday May 24. This was the first time in Sunnyside High School history that the whole team made it to the state competition.
The team achieved a score of 421 on the first day of the tournament. They were unable to score low enough for the second day of the event.
Hailey Schlosser scored 133 strokes, Alyna Ramirez with 112, Lily Potter and Mackenzie Chambers both received 105, and for the first time in her career Jessa Hellner-Gomez broke 100 on her round with a score of 99.
“There were a lot of highlights from long putts and chip-ins, but breaking 100 is something the girls had goals to do from the beginning of the year. What makes it even more remarkable is Jessa was able to do it at the state tournament,” coach Ryan Cullen said.
“Despite not making the cut into the next day, the girls posted their lowest team score by more than 20 strokes.”
