Girls golf vie for state title

The girl’s golf varsity team has made it to state as a whole for the first time in Sunnyside High School history. The golfers competed in the 4A Girls State Golf Championships at the Hawks Prairie Link Golf Course on Tuesday May 24 and continue today, May 25.
The Grizzlies are represented by Jessa Hellner-Gomez, Alyna Ramirez, Mackenzie Chambers, Hailey Schlosser, Lily Potter, and head coach Ryan Cullen.
The girl’s golf team has been resilient this year according to Cullen who has been coaching the same group of five girls throughout their four years of being a golfer at Sunnyside High School.
“It’s kind of surreal the fact that Sunnyside has taken girls to state individually throughout the years but have never had the whole girls team qualify for state. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to actually make the qualification and get the state birth because they’re just such an amazing group of young women,” said Cullen.
In making it state, the team has had to go through a lot of difficulties. Hellner-Gomez says her positive mindset has helped her overcome those challenges on the course, “I remind myself that every shot is a new shot and that I’m capable of doing good.” She also adds that her state golf run will be dedicated to her sister who has tried to make it to state in the past.
Schlosser, who says the team feels more like a family, says they have had to battle through adversity to climb through districts as she explains, “All of us last week were sick, some of us were dealing with injuries and so going into districts and beating Eastmont by two strokes was just incredible.”
And incredible it was according to her teammate Ramirez as well who says golf is a mental game as she overcomes difficulties by keeping a team mentality. Ramirez also says she is honored to be on the golf team as they have motivated her to become a better golfer, “I want to thank coach Cullen and the group of girls that I’ve been with for pushing me every day to continue to come to practices and to play.”
As Ramirez’s drive for golf comes from her teammates, Chambers says her drive for golf comes from her grandfather who has played golf his whole life. She describes being enthusiastic to make it to state this year as a senior, “I’m excited. I’m really glad we get to end on such a high note. I don’t think any of us would have ever thought that would happen so it’s really cool that we went out and made it happen.”
Potter says she made it happen through Cullen’s coaching and through her grandparents who have been there for her, “Golf is one of my main sports. I want to thank everyone for supporting all of us through everything that we’ve done, especially my grandparents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.