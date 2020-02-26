TACOMA — “Our girls have to realize that their goals and aspirations just don’t happen during the weekend that the tournament is on, it takes a lot of preparation, self-discipline and sacrifice to give yourself the best shot,” Sunnyside head coach Dave Mendoza conveyed while he praised his four-member team’s performance.
Junior Eliza Rodriguez (33-8) earned a third-place medal in the 100-pound with her win over Granger freshman Mia Zuniga (39-13) by major decision, 15-3.
After winning her two opening round matches on Friday evening, Rodriguez said she felt good and was looking forward to Saturday’s action. She went up in the stands to get some hugs from her family and was back on the floor ensuring that she would make weight for tomorrow.
She entered the competition with a goal to be the first Grizzly girl state champion. On Saturday morning, Rodriguez faced Federal Way sophomore and Mat Classic 2020 Champion Kayla McKinley-Johnson (35-0), who won in sudden victory - 1 over Eliza Rodriguez, 10-5 in the semifinals.
Coach said Eliza wrestled strong over the weekend and were optimistic to get her into the finals. They had to manage her weight the night before and her lack of energy showed during that extended match. She came up two points short.
“She had a great season. Eliza is one of those who will do a lot of off-season work and be stronger when she comes back for her senior year,” Mendoza expressed.
Despite her difficult season with shoulder injuries which began in December, senior Lourdes “Lulu” Torres competed like the warrior she’s been throughout her Grizzly career. Torres was cleared by doctors to wrestle, but the message delivered was she would have to wrestle through the pain.
“At this tournament you could just tell that she wanted so bad to do the best she could,” coach noted as he added that Torres hurt her other shoulder prior to the fifth and sixth place match and they had to default her last match.
According to coach, both Lulu’s parents and Mendoza were very proud of her wrestling accomplishments and demonstrated team leadership talents. She gave the state champion the best match of the Mat Classic in their quarterfinals.
“Lulu was ahead of her and gave up a couple of fault points because she couldn’t do anything. It’s hard to wrestle at that level with one arm but she did the best that she could. She battled through a lot this year,” he reported.
Junior Riley Guerrero’s state experience started off with an illegal head butt to her nose which likely was broken but couldn’t be confirmed by doctors without an x-ray. Guerrero continued to battle by winning her next match and for the second consecutive year, she was right there at the medal round but was unable to advance.
“Riley has another year to come back and she plans to do some off-season work,” Mendoza said. “I expect her to return next year and be one of the favorites in our region.”
Freshman Alexxus Ramos made her first Mat Classic experience a memorable one by winning fifth place. Coach indicated that she has the right mindset and inner drive to be a standout wrestler and will only getter better as she gets more mat experience.
“I told her fifth place with that group of girls you were wrestling was an awesome accomplishment. She wants on top of the podium and I expect her to really work it to get there. Now, she has that experience of being there and knows what to expect from the other girls,” Mendoza described.
Following her second match defeat, Torres told Ramos, “Your opponent may have won the match, but she didn’t win your heart!”
In her next match, Ramos flipped the switch and was back on track and competing for state hardware.
