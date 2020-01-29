SPOKANE — The Sunnyside varsity girls’ wrestling team has been battling through injuries, while pushing hard to get back to full strength for most of the season and following their Washington Dream Duals 2020 competition on Saturday, Jan. 25, they’re mending into postseason form at the right time.
“We want to see the better teams every weekend. Because we need to measure where we’re at and where we need to make some improvements,” coach Dave Mendoza stated after his team finished third as a result of tie breaking guidelines. “We knew we were going up there a little shorthanded, but we were definitely up for the task.”
SHS senior Lourdes Torres and junior Riley Guerrero returned to their number one positions in the 170 pound and 135 weight class as they remain focused on regaining their competitive form and to see how they measure up against No. 1 ranked White River Hornets.
The No. 9 ranked Grizzlies were up for the challenge and wrestled the Hornets in their third-round match to a 36-36 tie at the convention center. Torres defeated Taylor Lynch by fall at :21 and Guerrero won by a pin at :28 over Kirya Reither. Eliza Rodriguez, Aaliyah Chavez and Verenice Aviles won their respective 110, 120 and 190 matches by two second and first period falls.
Mendoza was pleased to see Torres and Riley look sharp out on the mat and especially where they’re at in their recovery. He confirmed they’ll be ready for districts, along with the entire team.
Rodriguez wrestled in both 105 and 110 weight classes and went 5-0, winning all her matches by pin.
Natalia Toledano, along with Chavez and Torres finished the day with a record of 4-0 each. Coach pointed out for Rodriguez and Chavez, that was their 25th win of the season.
“Our goal is to heal up and get everybody’s mind right for the next couple of weeks, while working on our technique and making sure we condition properly. And then let’s see what happens,” Mendoza acknowledged.
District 6 Girls Wrestling Championships will start on Friday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m., at Wenatchee High School main gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.