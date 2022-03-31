The Sunnyside tennis athletes served back and forth with the Eisenhower Cadets on their home courts Tuesday, March 29.
The girl’s squad has made significant improvement by besting Eisenhower in their matches by going 4-3 overall.
Wins from the girls came from their No. 2 singles Cecilia Tovar, No. 3 singles Mirna Ramirez, No.1 doubles Stephanie Flores and Andrea Pineda, and the No.2 doubles Annalise Alvarez and Olivia Mears.
As the Grizzlies improve on the court, their league score improves as well with the girl’s squad’s record of 2-2 in league play.
Effort was made by the boy’s squad with a win coming out of the total six matches played. Calvin Copenhaver and Christopher Romero-Arredondo were able to catch a pair of cadets lacking in their match and racked up the first boys win of the season.
Although the boys went 1-5 for their overall matches, they were able to wear out the competition with several going to the third set in their match.
Simon Copenhaver was almost able to secure the win but fell short in a nail biter of a singles match that lasted two and a half hours.
Head coach Hannah Pulido is encouraging of her team as her coaching style leads to more and more progress. “I feel that the team has started to get comfortable in their positions and on the court,” said Pulido citing that their training after school is paying off, “We have worked hard in practice, and we are starting to see that hard work reflected on the court and on the score.”
The Sunnyside Grizzly Tennis Team will be playing Wenatchee High at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club at 3 p.m. today, March 31.
