SUNNYSIDE — The day began bright and sunny, with clouds and a thunderstorm looming while golfers with the Mid-Columbia Senior Golf Tour took their shots on the course at Black Rock Creek Golf Course last Wednesday, June 26.
It was the sixth match of the 2019 series, ending with the team from Desert Aire combining for a low score of 464.
The Black Rock team had just two strokes more with a score of 466, and Mt. Adams finished the day with a 490.
Alan Sandlin of the Black Rock team ended the first flight in third place with a gross score of 86 for a net of 72.
He had some trouble on No. 6, with a triple bogey. However, he parred seven holes.
In the second flight, two Black Rock golfers — Octavio Rodriguez and Brad Murray — finished the day well. Rodriguez was topped the list of golfers in the flight, carding a gross score of 87 and a net 66. Murray grossed 86 and netted 68.
Rodriguez double bogeyed Nos. 6, 11 and 14. He parred six holes, and Murray parred on four holes — 2, 9, 12 and 17.
Dexter Rogers of Mt. Adams was among those winning the gross skins game. He birdied No. 4, and teammate George Geffe birdied No. 6.
In the net skins game, the two were among the winners as Rogers had an Eagle on No. 4 and Geffe had an Eagle on No. 6.
