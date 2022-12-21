GRANDVIEW — Grandview’s (GV) boys’ varsity wrestling team have overcome the odd and defeated Prosser (P) after multiple years of seeing a loss to them, Grandview won the match to a score of 49-24
"As my first year in charge of the Grandview wrestling boys program I am extremely proud of how hard my team is working. Tonight showed that hard work pays off. We wouldn't be where we are without my amazing assistant coaches: Josiah Rodriguez, Christopher Castillo and Isaac Dean," Coach Eric Meza stated.
Stats for the match are Isaac Reyna (P) over Jacob Benitez (GV) with the fall at 3:07, Michael Flores (GV) over Benjamin Maldonado (P) with a decision of 5-1, Evan Benitez (GV) over Noah Medrano (P) with a fall at 1:03, Azel Gonzalez (GV) over Benjamin Alcaraz (P) with a Major Decision of 13-4, Sebastian Mendoza (GV) over Alexi Fuentes (P) with a decision of 9-3, Kaden Wyatt (P) over Alexis Vazquez (GV) with a fall at 3:22, Jace Delarosa (GV) over Alex Anderson (P) with a decision of 4-3, Jacob Jaimez (GV) over Bryce Baggerly (P) with a fall at 1:08, Nehemiah Michael Medrano (P) over Juan Rodriguez (GV) with a fall at 4:30, Emanuel Lopez (P) over Daniel Estrada (GV) with a fall at 1:23 and 285: Anthony Ramos (GV) over Jacob Thomas Marks (P) with a fall at 1:23.
Also winning for Grandview were Antonio Ramos, Angel Alcantar-Jimenez and Lazarus Trevino, they obtained automatic wins due to forfeits on Prosser’s side.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
