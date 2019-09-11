KIONA BENTON — The Greyhounds took an 8-point lead into the fourth quarter but were unable to hold on as the Bears scored 20 unanswered points to win 26-15 at home, Friday night.
The game shifted in the Bears favor after a mishap on fourth down and a turnover in the red zone. Costly mistakes paved the way for the Bear’s comeback and strong finish, said Grandview head coach Darren Mezger.
GHS Senior quarterback Rocco Parish completed 15 of 32 attempts and threw for 238 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
The receiving corps was led by Bryce DeLarosa with eight catches for 170 yards and a score.
Seniors James Barrientes totaled 50 yards on four receptions and Isaac Dean caught two passes for 11 yards.
On the defensive side, DeLarosa had an interception and fumble recovery. Coach indicated he was making plays on both offense and defense.
Diego Cuevas rushed 21 yards on seven carries. The senior also added two field goals, along with an extra point conversion.
Coach Mezger stated his team committed close to 200 yards in penalties, “We got to clean up the penalties. . . when you turn the ball over a couple times in the red zone, and you have the penalties, you don’t win.”
He is confident they will bounce back and fix the “little” things necessary to be ready for their upcoming game against River View on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
