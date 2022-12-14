GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Greyhounds girls’ basketball team faced the Naches Valley Rangers and the Toppenish Wildcats on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 respectively, the Greyhounds won both games.
Grandview beat the Rangers 20 points ahead at a score of 60-40. Natalee Trevino led during the match scoring a total of 26 points with Jazmine Richey having 4 assists, 4 steals and 5 rebounds during this game.
The Greyhounds were able to keep their momentum beating the wildcats 17 points ahead at a score of 61-44 the very next day. Destinee Medina led during this match by scoring 14 points followed by Jazmine Richey who scored 12 and Natalee Trevino with 11 points.
Grandview will be hosting their next match on Saturday, Dec. 14 against the Othello Huskies.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.