The Grandview girls’ basketball team took on three teams the previous week with them securing one win.
The Greyhounds lost their game against Zillah on Dec. 13 to a score of 58-50 and their game against Ellensburg on Dec. 16 to a score of 74-33 but were able to outscore Othello on Dec.17 winning with an eight point advantage to a score of 58-50.
Grandview was able to score 11 points during the first quarter, 8 during the second, 13 during the third and 12 during the fourth with Othello scoring 7 during the first and second, 5 during the third and 11 during the fourth.
Jazmine Richey led for Grandview scoring a total of 19 points during their match against Othello with Natalee Trevino leading for the Greyhounds during their game against Zillah, she scored a total of 26 points.
Grandview will be hosting their next game against West Valley tonight Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
