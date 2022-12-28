GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Greyhounds took on the West Valley Rams for their last game before the start of their winter break on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The Greyhounds were able to come out on top defeating West Valley with a 23-point advantage at a score of 69-46.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

