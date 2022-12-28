GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Greyhounds took on the West Valley Rams for their last game before the start of their winter break on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The Greyhounds were able to come out on top defeating West Valley with a 23-point advantage at a score of 69-46.
Grandview was able to score 20 points during the first quarter, 17 during the second, 28 during the third and 4 during the fourth with the Rams scoring 4 points during the first quarter, 8 during the second, 17 during the third and 17 during the fourth.
Stats for Grandview Greyhounds are Natalee Trevino with 22 points, one steal, one block and two assists, Jazmine Richey with 16 points, two steals, one block and four assists, Cat Castro with 10 points, two steals and two assists, Amaya Benitez with six points and two assists, Marissa Castilleja with five points, one steal and two assists, Myla Armendariz with four points, Destinee Medina with two points, two steals and six assists, Ava Medina with two points, one steal and two assists and Baylee Hamm with two points and one assist.
Trevino led in points for both teams at 22 points scored with Richey following close behind at 16.
Grandview scored 24 out of 54 free throws, 7 out of 20 3-point shots and 14 out of 23 free throws with West valley scoring 16 out of 48 free throws, 6 out of 16 3-point shots and 8 out of 15 free throws.
Grandview will be hosting their next game on Saturday, January 7, where they will face the Prosser Mustangs.
