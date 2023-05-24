Grandview golf off to state

GRANDVIEW — Grandview golfers competed in their district championships this past week with one golfer in the boys’ division making it to state.
Travis Hoffard was able to place within the top 10 during the district tournament ensuring him a seat in the state competition.
Grandview boys placed sixth as a team with 421 points, Prosser finished in last place with 468 points and Ephrata finished in first with 323 points.
For the girls’ team the Greyhounds were able to take fifth place at 881 points, Prosser finished in sixth with 895 points and finishing in first was Selah High School with 412 points.
The state tournament will be taking place Thursday, May 25 at the Capitol City Golf Course in Olympia.
