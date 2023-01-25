Grandview Greyhound boys win in dogfights

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Greyhound girls basketball team had a tough week after two back to back losses, the Greyhounds were unable to outmaneuver the Ellensburg Bulldogs on Jan. 17 with them seeing a loss at a score of 70-46 and later on Jan. 19 seeing a loss to a score of 60-55 against the Othello Huskies.
Though the girl’s team was unable to take home a win, the boys’ basketball team was able to add two wins to their streak, the boys’ basketball team currently holds a four game winning streak.
The Grandview’s boys’ basketball team had a strong start to last weeks games beating the Bulldogs to a score of 64-38 and later sending the Huskies home with a loss to a score of 65-53.
The Grandview boys are currently sitting in third place for their district standings with five wins and three losses with Prosser currently sitting in first.
For the girl’s team, the Greyhounds are currently sitting in fifth place for their district standings with three wins and five losses, Ellensburg is currently sitting in first.
During their match against the Huskies, the Greyhounds Girls team had an initial one point advantage during the first quarter though this lead was not held for long with the Huskies soon gaining a six point lead.
This lead grew to ten points during the third quarter with the Greyhounds unable to close the gap.
During this match Jazmine Richey led the Hounds with 19 points scored with Natalee Trevino and Cat Castro scoring eleven points each.
Grandview will be hosting the Selah Vikings in their next home game on Friday, Jan. 27.
