Grandview Greyhound boys win in dogfights

Junior Levi Dorsett of Grandview attempts the two-point layup during their game against Ellensburg on Jan. 17.

 Andrew Hamil

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Greyhound girls basketball team had a tough week after two back to back losses, the Greyhounds were unable to outmaneuver the Ellensburg Bulldogs on Jan. 17 with them seeing a loss at a score of 70-46 and later on Jan. 19 seeing a loss to a score of 60-55 against the Othello Huskies.

Though the girl’s team was unable to take home a win, the boys’ basketball team was able to add two wins to their streak, the boys’ basketball team currently holds a four game winning streak.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.