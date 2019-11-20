GRANDVIEW — The ‘Hounds Class of 2020 hosted the second annual Grandview School District Basketball Staff vs. Staff School Showdown before a reveling crowd of more than 500 spectators on Friday evening, Nov. 15, at the high school’s gym.
The hoops tournament featured school administrators and teachers from district campuses as they showed off their hardwood skills and competitive team spirit in playing for the championship traveling trophy, along with having their team permanently etched onto the hardware.
“This is a fun time and gets the community involved. It gets people out from all the schools to come together for a good cause,” Grandview Middle School teacher and basketball coach Chad Bunker explained. “It gets competitive. Whoever is in the championship game, I guarantee it’s going to be a heated basketball game.”
According to GHS staff member Rosa Aviles, the fundraising event benefited the senior class’ ongoing efforts to raise $23,000 in zipping over to Aerial Adventure Park in Gaston, Ore., for outdoor activities, sightseeing through downtown Portland and dancing from the scenic slopes of Mt. Hood for about 200 students making the most of sharing their first day of spring break together on Monday, March 30.
The Class of 2020 Boosters and about 20 volunteers sold more than 200 handmade tacos, an assortment of flavorful energy drink specialties, water and candy to keep the audience energized to uplift their favorite team as they battled to unseat the District Office, last years’ champion for basketball bragging rights.
Six teams of four on four participated in the showdown which comprised of half court, 20-minute games or the first team to 20 points and were refereed by an official who awarded possession only fouls. A girls’ basketball along with a woman team member on the court as well as a take back line was a requirement. One point was awarded for inside the arch while two points were earned for beyond the line. One time out was granted for each team.
McClure Elementary defeated the District Office to claim this year’s Staff vs. Staff Championship Trophy and to proudly display the custom fabricated hardware at their school for an entire year while enthusiastically boasting how the evening raised in excess of $2,000 for the Class of 2020’s adventurous spring break day.
