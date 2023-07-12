Grandview wrestling camp on tap July 26

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Boys Wrestling booster club will be hosting the Grandview Gold Medal Wrestling Camp on Wednesday, July 26.
Clinicians Skylor Davis, Chis Castillo, Desiree Zavala and Brenda Reyna will be available to teach participant different wrestling techniques with live matches taking place at the end.
Pre-registration will close for the wrestling camp today, July 12. Pre-registration is needed to guarantee that the participant will receive lunch and a shirt though registration at a later date is still allowed.
The camp will cost $75 and is open to boys and girls ages 6-18. For any questions about the camp, the Boys Wrestling Booster Club can be contacted at 509-831-8854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.