GRANGER — The Spartans (2-1 SCAC, 2-5 overall) bounced back with a win over Cle-Elum-Roslyn (0-4, 0-7) 20-16 at home on Friday, Oct. 25.
Granger High School celebrated their homecoming festivities with a tailgate party which included food, music, face painting, and a cornhole game.
The game commenced under weather conditions of a soggy field and light drizzle to set the scene for the Spartans.
After a scoreless tie at intermission, the Spartans battled their way to a tough victory.
The Spartans will face off against the Naches Valley Rangers in a 1A South Central West road game on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., Naches High School.
