GRANGER — The game came down to the wire last Friday the 13th. The Spartans gave up an interception in the last two minutes of the game, which preserved a victory for Wahluke.
“We have got to get in better shape; before we got gassed, we had control of the game and then we started getting tired,” Spartan head coach Gary Ely explained.
The Spartans’ junior quarterback, Jonathan Mendoza, had 21 rush attempts for 120 total yards and two touchdowns.
Ismael Torres had 21 carries for 64 total yards and one touchdown while senior Adrian Soliz had three catches for 20 yards.
Spartan senior Andre Castro defensively forced three turnovers, two interceptions and one fumble.
Ely alluded to his team needing better conditioning to finish their games, “We got about 12 guys playing the whole game with 18 guys total, it’s about staying healthy.”
The game was controlled by Granger the first half with a 19-0 lead at halftime. Wahluke made their passing game dominant in the second half as Granger lost gas and was unable to defend it.
Ely spoke in confidence about his team to build stamina with ongoing conditioning.
The Spartans (0-0, 0-2) will play their first 1A SCAC conference game in Highland on Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.