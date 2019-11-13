GRANGER — The Lady Spartans played in a loser-out brackets, facing Zillah, then College Place and finally Connell on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the2019 SCAC 1A District Volleyball Tournament at Granger High School.
Both Zillah and Connell found places in the championship rounds.
Zillah loss to Goldendale in 1-3, and Connell took a loss at the hands of LaSalle, 3-0, pushed la Salle and Goldendale into the final brackets.
La Salle went on to nail first place in the tourney with Goldendale second, 2-3. Zillah claimed third place.
Nov. 9 - Loser Out Granger Highlights
Granger vs Zillah - Nov. 9: 25-11, 25-20, 25-22.
Granger vs College Place- 25-21, 25-18, 25-20;
Granger vs Connell - 25-17, 25-22, 25-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.