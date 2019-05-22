YAKIMA — In just two days’ time, 1B, 2B and 1A tennis players from around the state will be converging on the courts at Yakima Tennis Club for the State Tennis Championships.
Among them will be Granger’s Naya Roettger, Trennen Slade, A.J. Cardenas and Adam Asher, as well as Makilie Hernandez and Fernando Godoy of Zillah.
Roettger won the South Central Athletic Conference girls singles District title this past Saturday, and Slade won the boys singles title.
Hernandez was fourth among the girls singles players, and Spartans teammates Cardenas and Asher were fourth in boys doubles.
Leopards boys doubles teammates Brock Ellis and Wesley Avila were fifth at Districts, earning an alternate spot.
