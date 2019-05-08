TOPPENISH — Last Friday’s Central Washington Athletic Conference tournament game between the Wildcats and Grandview ended in shootout at A.C. Meagher Soccer Stadium.
Toppenish prevailed after four of five players — Moises Mancillas, Alexander Magana, Juan Mendoza and Luciano Martinez — put the ball away for a 2-1 postseason victory.
The Wildcats played Ellensburg at Grandview’s Rich Leenhouts Stadium for the CWAC championship at 7 p.m. May 7, which was after press time.
The loss for the Greyhounds had them playing Selah in a loser-out, winner to crossovers at 5 p.m. (just after press time) that night on Grandview’s home field.
In Friday’s playoff, the teams battled back and forth the entire 80 minutes of play.
Both keepers Jose Corona of the Greyhounds and Hector Godinez of Toppenish were kept busy when the team on offense slipped past the defense.
At the end of regulation, the Wildcats had 9 direct shots on goal, while Grandview had 8.
“There were some surprises,” Corona noted.
He was assisted by a dip in the field during one of Toppenish’s scoring attempts. The ball hit that spot and bounced up. Corona placed his hands in the air to keep the ball from slipping past him and into the net, and it skyrocketed over the crossbars.
In the 47th minute Grandview’s Anthony Gonzalez headed the ball into the net on an assist by Mario Jacobo to score the first goal of the game.
The Greyhounds maintained the lead until the 71st minute.
Toppenish had already been hungry for a goal, attacking almost continuously for six minutes before striking pay dirt to equalize the match at 1-1.
“We played a great game and then went to sleep,” Greyhounds’ coach Anne Holden said.
That led to two 5-minute overtime periods in which neither team was able to score, forcing the shootout.
With the four Wildcats putting the ball away, there was little room for a missed shot. However, Grandview had two shots miss the back of the net — one was deflected by Godinez — before the fifth Toppenish player stepped up to deliver the win.
“Anyone can win in a shootout, but it’s on our terms, and the refs aren’t making the decisions,” Holden said.
“It’s gut-wrenching when you lose and rewarding when you win,” she said.
Corona, although disappointed with the end result, had 11 recorded saves.
“We’re pretty solid and have to do some rotations,” he said, noting there are a few players on the injured reserve list.
“We played really hard and gave it our all… we weren’t at our best, though,” Corona said. “But we’re solid as a team.”
