GRANDVIEW — The Greyhounds were unable to get their offense in gear as they lost to the Quincy Jackrabbits on homecoming, 26-6 Friday night at Rich Leenhouse Stadium.
Throughout the game, Grandview could not take advantage of the offensive opportunities. “When we got a chance to make plays, we got to make the plays. We had to many drops tonight, we just weren’t on our game tonight,” head coach Darren Mezger expressed.
Defensively the Greyhounds battled hard. Mickel Magana recorded 10 tackles and Danny Ramos had six.
“We tried to catch a rhythm and just couldn’t. On defense we caught a rhythm. . . on offense it was kind of rugged,” Senior wide receiver and defensive back Bryce Delarosa stated.
Senior quarterback Rocco Parish passed for 235 yards and had four interceptions. He acknowledged that it was difficult to get their offense on track and establish any momentum.
