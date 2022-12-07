Grizzlies basketball fall to Greyhounds

Sunnyside Grizzly Max Garcia attempts a two point shot during their game against Grandview on Nov. 29.

The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ basketball team faced the Grandview Greyhounds for their first home game of the season on Tuesday, Nov 29, Grizzlies saw a loss to a score of 85-53.

“I felt our team didn’t look prepared and didn’t play with the heart and passion we need to be successful. I blame myself for the lack of preparation to compete at a high level. As the coach of the team, it is my responsibility that we prepare better for games,” said Coach Bruce Siebol.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

