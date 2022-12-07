Grizzlies basketball fall to Greyhounds

The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ basketball team faced the Grandview Greyhounds for their first home game of the season on Tuesday, Nov 29, Grizzlies saw a loss to a score of 85-53.
“I felt our team didn’t look prepared and didn’t play with the heart and passion we need to be successful. I blame myself for the lack of preparation to compete at a high level. As the coach of the team, it is my responsibility that we prepare better for games,” said Coach Bruce Siebol.
The Grizzlies were able to score 9 points during the first quarter, 14 during the second, 15 during the third and, 15 during the fourth with the Greyhounds scoring 18 points during the first quarter, 22 points during the second, 19 during the third and 26 during the fourth.
The Greyhounds were able to gain an early nine point lead after the first quarter which continued to grow over the other three quarter with the greyhounds leading by 17 points by halftime.
Stats for the Grizzlies for the Nov. 29 game are Brent Maldonado with 12 points, Noah McNair with 9 points, J’Den Briones with 8 points, Max Garcia with 8 points, Ricardo Salinas with 6 points, Aiden Cazares with 4 points, Jayden Saenz with 3 points, Oscar Gurrola with 2 points and David Ochoa with 1 point.
The Grizzlies later faced the Pasco Bulldogs in an away game on Dec. 2 with the grizzlies beating them with a 42 point advantage at a score of 62-20.
The Grizzlies boys’ basketball team will host their next game on Saturday, Dec. 10.
