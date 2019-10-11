SUNNYSIDE - Building confidence and working to win at home was the message left on the volleyball court after the Grizzlies battled the visiting Wenatchee Panthers but were up ended during a hard-fought 25-12, 25-20, 25-21 sweep Thursday night.
Wenatchee (6-1 Big 9, 7-2 overall) came out strong in the opening game and led 13-6, causing Sunnyside head coach Erin Koerner to call timeout. She, along with her assistants, reminded every player that when a mistake is made out on the court, to shake it off and be ready to play the next point.
“Right now, the girl’s job is to protect their home and be comfortable in their home because we’ve had to build a lot of confidence here. So, we have the full confidence and we’re competing. We’re learning how to win. The will to work to win is there. And, they’re getting there,” Koerner explained.
Sunnyside (0-7 Big 9, 1-8 overall) used all their substitute players in the course of the match. According to the Grizzlies’ first year coach, her bench players were ready for the challenge and the starters embraced the mid-season game plan.
“Our bench is phenomenal. They’re always in the game and ready to play. No attitudes, great kids,” Koerner expressed. “They know they can finish. We’re still working toward that finish, and we know we can compete.”
SHS junior Kaycee Hazzard had seven kills; freshman Jansyn Carrizales recorded 13 assists; sophomore Erika Jonson logged seven digs; Alaina Morgan registered two kills, 11 for 11 serving and four digs; senior Yuli Godinez charted three kills and Elli Morgan noted 11 digs.
“I knew that my team needed me and I wanted to play hard for my team,” stated up and coming new varsity team member Erika Jonson. “I knew how badly my team wanted to win. I just played my heart out and gave it 100 percent.
