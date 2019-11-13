MOSES LAKE — Wenatchee led 7-0 at 1:59 left in the opening half and the Grizzlies answered right back on sophomore running back Devin Escamilla’s 18-yard touchdown sprint with :24 remaining to tie the game up at 7-7 going into the break.
The Wildcats reclaimed the lead 14-7 at 2:25 left in the final half. Sunnyside’s offense had one final shot. Facing a fourth down and 15 from their own 42-yard line with :51 remaining, the Grizzlies tried to extend the protection for a play downfield but were unable to fend off Wenatchee’s fierce rush and sacked sophomore quarterback Logan Rodriguez to end the game.
“This is my favorite team ever,” coach John Lobbestael tearfully exclaimed as players gathered around him became overwhelmed with emotions. “I really love this group. Not just the seniors but everyone together. . .I just had a lot of fun this year. It went too quick. And, I’m sorry we didn’t make it!”
“It’s been awesome playing with these guys! All I can say is good luck to all the other teams because they’re going to need it,” stated senior running back Arturo Fernandez.
“These guys are like some of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around in my life. I’m a Staff Sergeant in the Marine Corps, these kids are on par with a lot of the guys I served with,” defensive coach Nicholas Puzycki conveyed. “They’re willing to give their heart and soul. . .They bring it day in and day out. They’re tough, tough as nails!”
“We’ve been playing together for almost 10 years together, senior wide receiver Mike Rivera tearfully described. “It’s definitely hard to move on and not to be able to see these guys for six months out of the year.”
“It’s going to be rough. I mean, I was close with everybody. It’s going to be hard next year sophomore quarterback Logan Rodriguez uttered as he was emotionally upset. “These next couple of days are going to be hard but we’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.