Grizzlies beat Rams

Sunnyside High School Boys Varsity Basketball team lost only by three points, 53-56, to Wenatchee, Jan. 26.
They went on to win by three points in the game versus West Valley, Friday, Jan. 28, with the score of 48-45.
Brent Maldonado led the Grizzlies with a total of 20 points. Maldonado made seven reboundsduring the game. J’Den Briones and Ricardo Salinas both made six reboounds.
“It was a great team effort vs. West Valley. We played great defense against the States 16th ranked West Valley Rams,” said Bruce Siebol, Sunnyside High School Head Boys Basketball Coach.
The Grizzlies lost their game against Davis High School in overtime, 71-69.
Maldonado garnered 36 points during the game versus the Pirates. Seven of those shots were 3-pointers.
“It was a tremendous effort against the States 6th ranked team. I am very proud of our team,” said Coach Siebol.
“We had two great games against the Big Nine League’s two top teams. We played great defense both nights and competed at a high level on consecutive nights.”
