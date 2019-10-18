SUNNYSIDE – The Grizzlies made Senior Night one to remember as the defense came up big against Big 9 conference rival Eastmont with a blocked 23-yard field goal at the end of the game to preserve a 29-28 victory Clem Senn Field Friday night.
Facing a fourth down at the Wildcats 13-yard line with about five yards to go for a first down, Sunnyside coach John Lobbestael called upon his sophomore kicker Jovany Macias to drill home a 28-yard field to give the Grizzlies their first lead in the second half with 2:31 remaining.
After senior Adam Sanchez fielded the strong snap from center and made a firm hold, Macias struck the ball solidly ball with his strong right foot. The ball rocketed through the uprights and the Grizzly sideline roared with excitement as they outscored the Wildcats 17-7 in the final half to win.
“I couldn’t believe it! The kick just got up and went in,” Macias exclaimed after celebrating the win with fans and teammates on the field. “I’m lost for words.”
Coach Lobbestael revealed he had faith in his kicker but was reluctant to call for the field goal because he didn’t want to put that type of pressure on the young man.
“I thank Jesus we did it because now he can have confidence from now on. It doesn’t get any more clutch than that,” coach proudly stated.
