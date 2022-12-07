Grizzlies bowling lose to Eisenhower Cadets

The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced the Eisenhower Cadets during their bowling match on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Grizzlies saw a loss to a score of 3-1 with the Grizzlies winning the first baker.
The Grizzlies were able to score 501 points for game one, 482 for game two, 137 for baker one and 119 for baker two with the cadets scoring 609 points for game one, 737 for game two, 101 for baker one and 176 for baker two.
Stats for the Grizzlies are Jenesis Herrera with 156 points for game one and 98 for game two, Nevaeh Simmons with 92 points for game one and 101 for game two, Isabella Cardenas with 79 points for game one and 101 for game two, Ady Gonzalez-Lua with 95 points for game one and 94 for game two and Kalie Ceja with 79 points for game one and 88 for game two.
The Grizzlies bowling team will be facing the Sunnyside staff for their next home match on Monday, Dec. 12.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
