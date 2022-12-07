Grizzlies bowling lose to Eisenhower Cadets

Kalie Ceja-Flores takes aim and steadies her ball during the bowling match against the West Valley Rams on Dec. 1.

 Kennia Perez

The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced the Eisenhower Cadets during their bowling match on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Grizzlies saw a loss to a score of 3-1 with the Grizzlies winning the first baker.

The Grizzlies were able to score 501 points for game one, 482 for game two, 137 for baker one and 119 for baker two with the cadets scoring 609 points for game one, 737 for game two, 101 for baker one and 176 for baker two.

