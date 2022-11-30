The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls bowling team faced the Moses Lake Mavericks on Tuesday, No. 22, the Grizzles saw a loss to a score of 4-0.
The Grizzlies scored 557 points for their first game and 485 points for their second with the Mavericks scoring 584 points for their first game and 552 points for their second.
Individual scores were Isabella Cardenas with 129 points for game one and 78 for game two, Ady Gonzalez-Lua with 72 points for game one and 95 for game two, Jenesis Herrera with 133 points for game one and 113 for game two, Natalee Bucio with 88 points for game one and 103 for game two and Lili Munoz with 135 points for game one and 96 for game two.
The bowling team will host their next home match on Thursday, Dec. 1 against the West Valley Rams.
