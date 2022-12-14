Grizzlies boys’ basketball claim victory over Cadets

The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ basketball team defeated the Eisenhower Cadets during their game on Saturday, Dec 10. The Grizzlies were able to win the game 23 points ahead at a score of 58-35.
“We had a great defensive effort tonight, the kid’s played with intensity. We need to clean some things up on offense but overall, it was a good win in league play,” said coach Bruce Siebol.
The Grizzlies were able to score 31 points during the first half and 27 during the second with Eisenhower scoring 14 points during the first half and 21 points during the second.
The Grizzlies had a strong start to the first half of the game leading by 17 points at a score of 31-14. They were able to keep their momentum and widen the gap with them finishing the fourth quarter 23 points ahead at a score of 58-23.
Stats for the Grizzly boys are J’Den Briones with 2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, David Ochoa with 6 points and 7 rebounds, Max Garcia with 6 points and 9 rebound, Aiden Cazares 8 points and 5 rebounds, Brent Maldonado 12 points, Noah McNair with 11 points, Jayden Saenz 4 points, D’angelo Salinas 2 points, Ricardo Salinas 5 points and Titus Hazzard 2 points.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ basketball team will be hosting their next home game on Saturday, Dec. 17 against the Moses Lake Mavericks.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
