Grizzlies boys’ basketball claim victory over Cadets

SHS Varsity player Noah McNair attempts a hook shot during the game against the Cadets on Saturday, Dec. 10.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ basketball team defeated the Eisenhower Cadets during their game on Saturday, Dec 10. The Grizzlies were able to win the game 23 points ahead at a score of 58-35.

“We had a great defensive effort tonight, the kid’s played with intensity. We need to clean some things up on offense but overall, it was a good win in league play,” said coach Bruce Siebol.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.