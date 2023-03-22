Grizzlies bring it home

The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced off against the Grandview Greyhounds and Prosser Mustangs last week during their first games of the season.
The Greyhounds left Sunnyside in the dust with an eight point advantage and took home the win by a score of 3-11 on Tuesday, March 14 in Grandview. The Grizzly boys scored only one point during the first inning and two during the sixth.
The Grizzlies were able to redeem themselves during their home field opener against the Prosser Mustangs, however, and brought home their first win by a score of 5-1 on Friday, March 17.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies traveled to Moses Lake on Tuesday, March 21. Results were not available as of press time.
The Grizzlies will host their next home game on Friday, March 24 against the Moses Lake Mavericks.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
