Grizzlies bring it home

Grizzly Pitcher Diego Arteaga sends the ball towards a Prosser batter during their game on Friday, March 17. Sunnyside defeated Prosser, 5-1.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced off against the Grandview Greyhounds and Prosser Mustangs last week during their first games of the season.

The Greyhounds left Sunnyside in the dust with an eight point advantage and took home the win by a score of 3-11 on Tuesday, March 14 in Grandview. The Grizzly boys scored only one point during the first inning and two during the sixth.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

