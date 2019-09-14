SUNNYSIDE - Senior Mike Rivera set a Sunnyside High School record for receiving yards in a single game with 206 against the Cleveland Eagles as the Grizzlies rolled to a 62-0 season home opening, nonconference victory Friday night.
“I’ve got to keep going! I’m just trying to get my guys involved, trying to get them the ball, trying to get them receiving yards and trying to get them touchdowns. I just want to win. So, that’s all I’m worried about,” Rivera excitedly stated following his record-breaking performance.
Coming off their big rivalry road win against Prosser last week, Sunnyside (4A Big 9, 0-0 and 2-0) came out focused and played hard in all phases of the game. The Grizzlies didn’t take the Eagles (3A Metro-Sound, 0-0 and 0-1) of Seattle lightly.
“I thought they did a great job of playing the way they should and doing what they’re supposed to do,” head coach John Lobbestael said.
Rivera had touchdown catches of 66 and 28 yards with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter as Sunnyside led 14-0 behind the vocal Grizzly Nation faithful at Celm Senn Field.
The Grizzlies’ special teams were able to get into the scoring action at 11:47 in the second quarter. A bull rush up the middle caused the Eagle’s punter, who was kicking from his end zone, to boot the ball into one of his lineman and Sunnyside junior Noah Rodriguez recovered the ball for a touchdown.
Sunnyside was ahead 21-0 and about three minutes later, the opportunistic defense knocked the ball loose from the Eagle quarterback as junior Dominick Gonzalez scooped it up on the run and rambled about 60-yards for the score.
“I picked it up and just didn’t look back, exclaimed Gonzalez. “I was just trying not to get caught because I’m not the fastest guy. So, I was just trying to get into that end zone.”
With 5:50 left in the second quarter and the Grizzlies up 28-0, sophomore quarterback Logan Rodriguez connected with Rivera for a third time on a 15-yard scoring play and Sunnyside went into halftime with a commanding 35-0 lead.
