WENATCHEE — The Sunnyside Softball team had a rebound of a game as they played the Wenatchee Panthers Tuesday, March 29.
The Grizzlies started on a slippery slope as they were down 0-13 in the first inning. Head coach Greg Stroh says they didn’t let it get to them. “I told my girls, ‘That inning obviously wasn’t the best softball we’ve ever played and that we are just going to have to get our bats and start hitting our way back into the game,’ and to their credit that’s exactly what they did.”
The Grizzlies would go on to win the game 28-20 with notable achievements from Mya Martinez and Maura Roberts when they both hit a home run in the fifth inning back-to-back. Roberts wasn’t done yet as she stepped up to the plate and hit a second home run the very next time she was up to bat.
The Grizzlies’ determination to win was unyielding according to Stroh. “Obviously I’m excited about the win however I am even more proud of the fact that our girls didn’t give up and fought their way back. That perseverance is the kind of stuff that is bigger than the sport.”
Sunnyside will be facing off against Wenatchee again in a doubleheader showdown on Thursday, March 31.
